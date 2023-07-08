As your Assessor, I am pleased to report that Nevada County’s assessed values grew 6.26% last year, a positive reflection of overall property value growth despite some recent headwinds. The county’s locally assessed value for the 2023/24 assessment year totaled $25.7 billion, up over $1.5 billion from last year’s $24.2 billion.

The county’s unincorporated area saw growth in assessed values with a 4.53 % increase over last year, resulting in a total net value reaching $13.46 billion. Grass Valley experienced a 5.31% growth with its secured values totaling $2.14 billion. Nevada City’s assessable property values totaled $785.7 million, reflecting a 5.88% increase over 2022. The Town of Truckee saw a 9.14% upward adjustment totaling $9.38 billion in assessed values.