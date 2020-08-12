Nevada County robbery suspect who skipped court back in jail
A woman accused in a 2015 home invasion who failed to appear in court last month is back in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.
Leah Amber Booth, also known as Leah Hunsaker, 40, of Carmichael, was booked Wednesday into jail. She remained there that afternoon under $350,000 in bond, jail records state.
Scheduled to appear July 17 in Nevada County Superior Court, Hunsaker failed to appear. A judge then issued a warrant for her arrest, and authorities on Wednesday brought her to the Nevada County Jail from the Sacramento County Jail, reports state.
Hunsaker could appear before a judge today, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.
Hunsaker is one of three people linked by authorities to a Purdon Road home robbery.
Gregory Woodward, 36, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree residential robbery, along with a firearm enhancement and personal use of a deadly weapon, as well as an unrelated vandalism charge. A Nevada County judge sentenced him to eight years and eight months in prison.
A judge in August 2019 found enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to advance the case of Joshua Paulin, 42. His case remains pending, court records show.
Authorities have alleged that Woodward and two others robbed a Purdon Road home in 2015. Two people said they had gold, jewelry and weapons taken from them at gunpoint.
Authorities arrested Woodward and Hunsaker the following day in Sacramento County. They were found with some of the stolen items, records state.
To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
