Nevada County restraining order hearing in Coulter case postponed

A Nevada County judge on Monday postponed a restraining order hearing involving Matthew Coulter for two months, pending the outcome of a potential new criminal case.

Coulter was arrested Thursday by Nevada City police officers following a report he was harassing city workers. He was booked into the Nevada County Jail on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and using offensive words in a public place and released on $7.500 bond, jail records state.

Coulter, who already is subject to a 2018 retraining order by the city of Grass Valley, was set to appear in court twice Monday. In the morning, he was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge for violating the Grass Valley order. A public defender was appointed and he is set to return to court April 8.

Coulter then appeared for a hearing Monday afternoon to contest a restraining order petition filed by Nevada County,

Nevada County’s petition alleges “escalating confrontational conduct” and requested a protective order for County Clerk Julie Patterson-Hunter and Supervisor Ed Scofield. A temporary restraining order was granted Feb. 27.

On Monday, Coulter asked Judge Thomas Anderson to postpone the hearing due to medical issues, telling him, “I was beaten up by police in Nevada City and I spent a few days in jail.”

Anderson noted that criminal proceedings could taint the restraining order hearing and postponed the hearing until May 11. Deputy County Counsel Scott McLeran asked to extend the temporary restraining order to include all county employees, a move Anderson denied as “too broad.”

Anderson agreed with a request by Coulter for a Google map image that shows the line he cannot cross at the Eric Rood Administrative Center. He also agreed with Coulter that he should be allowed to attend meetings at the center that occur after normal business hours that don’t include Scofield or Patterson-Hunter.

