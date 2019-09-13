Nevada County residents take part in Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20

Nevada County residents will join demonstrators around the world in the Global Climate Strike, set from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in front of both Nevada City and Grass Valley city halls. Organized by The Peace & Justice Center and Earth Justice Ministries, concerned residents will join millions of people around the world who are calling for emergency action on climate change. Local demonstrations will seek to raise awareness in Nevada County and to push for just and equitable solutions. The group is also gathering to show solidarity with children, youth, young adults and future generations who will face the worst impacts of climate change. Some students and teachers have reportedly decided to join the group or to participate in the Global Climate Strike in other ways. People are invited to bring signs, banners, chants, and songs. Additionally, there is also an action planned from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the west steps of the California State Capitol, 1315 10th St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit https://strikewithus.org.