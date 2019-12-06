Nevada County residents not affected by one-year moratorium on California insurance companies

A one-year moratorium has been placed on California home insurance companies from dropping customers who are in ZIP codes where wildfires recently struck, according to the New York Times.

However, Nevada County residents aren’t included.

Rather, the one-year moratorium only includes customers living in a state-proclaimed disaster area.

“We’re not a disaster area,” explained Ryan Harris, senior underwriter for Harris Insurance Services. Disaster areas only include the spaces that have had large wildfires within recent years. These are customers living in ZIP codes including where the Saddleridge, Eagle, Kincade, Tick, Getty, Hill and Maria fires occurred.

“A disaster area is going to be a place like Paradise,” said Harris.

Harris said he had hoped this sort of policy would have been applied to Nevada County customers back in January.

Richard Anderson, chairman of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, broadly agreed.

“Ideally, the moratorium should cover Nevada County irrespective of whether we fall under the governor’s definition of ‘disaster area’ because our homeowners are in the same situation as those in the moratorium area: they’re having their insurance canceled as a direct result of the financial losses that insurance companies incurred from wildfires across the state,” Anderson said in an email.

Anderson said he and board Supervisors Ed Scofield and Dan Miller will continue pushing the insurance commissioner to include Nevada County customers.

“Our plan to help our ratepayers is to keep pushing the insurance commissioner and California’s legislators to focus on the huge impact that loss of insurance is having right now on rural Californians and will have on rural economies,” he continued.

About 800,000 California customers will be affected by the rule.

The decision was made by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, citing Senate Bill 824, to stop insurance companies from issuing non-renewal notices to its customers, according to the Mercury News.

