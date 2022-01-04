Nevada County residents may qualify for compensation for long power outage

Nevada County residents suffering a long power outage may qualify for a storm inconvenience payment through PG&E’s Safety Net program, according to the utility company’s website .

The PG&E Safety Net program offers payments to residential customers who are without power for more than 48 hours due to a severe events, like storms. Customers could receive $25 to $100 automatically 60 to 120 days after the outage. The amount may depend on the outage length.

The storm inconvenience payment provision applies only to residential customers with specific rate schedules, according to PG&E. Residents may also be enrolled in programs such as CARE or medical baseline allowance.

Outages must be the result of a major weather event that caused significant damage to PG&E’s distribution system and last more than 48 hours, according to the utility company.

Residents with bundled service and direct access qualify for the storm inconvenience payment.





Those with multiple residential services, such as a primary residence and a vacation home, can receive storm inconvenience payments at each location, according to PG&E.

EXCLUSIONS

Businesses, agricultural accounts, multi-family building common areas, streetlights and all other non-residential accounts are ineligible for storm inconvenience payments, PG&E states on its website.

Residents in an area where access to PG&E’s electric facilities was blocked due to mudslides, road closures or other issues are also ineligible.

“If your equipment prevented us from restoring your power and extended your outage, you are also ineligible for this payment,” the company states.“ Examples of equipment include service drops and faulty weatherheads.”

Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events also are not eligible.

PAYMENTS

PG&E provides payments in increments of $25, with a $100 maximum payment per event, according to the website. Those payments are based on the length of the outage.

Customers without power for 48 to 72 hours can receive $25; 72 to 96 hours receive $50; 96 to 120 hours get $75; and 120 hours or more receive $100.

Payments are issued to the person whose name is on the account. For master-metered accounts, such as mobile home parks, the person whose name is on the account receives the payment for the master meter only, according to PG&E.

Service agreements with PG&E must be in good standing at the time of the outage and at the time the company issues payment. Payments typically arrive 45 to 60 days after the event, PG&E said.

Source: PG&E