Nevada County residents eager for next vaccine phase

Despite setbacks across the state, many counties are now laying out plans for their next phase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state announced last week that people over 65 years old could be eligible for surplus vaccine doses. Nevada County has more than 28,000 residents in that category, many eagerly awaiting their turn.

At 63, county resident Trisha Duncan said she’s disappointed she just missed the cutoff.

“I“d lie about my age if I could,“ she joked.

Nevada County next month expects to begin phase 1B, making people over 65 eligible for vaccination.

According to county officials, it’s administered half of the 6,000 doses needed to cover everyone in Phase 1A, which focuses on health care workers and people living in congregate settings.

In nearby El Dorado, Yuba and Sutter counties, their public health departments have set up webpages where residents can sign up for vaccinations when eligible. Open spots quickly filled up last week and they’re no longer accepting appointments.

Tahoe Forest Hospital also set up a webpage for vaccine availability for those over 65, though no appointments are available.

People who sign up but do not meet eligibility requirements will be turned away.

According to county officials, should a vaccine sign-up be available in the county, it will be pushed out to residents through their 211 vaccine update text services.

People can subscribe to vaccine updates by texting VaccineInfo to 898211.

On Tuesday state data showed the county slightly improved its test positivity rate, falling to 8.5% from 10.1% last week.

Case rate data, however, regressed slightly, increasing to 30.2 new cases per day from 28.9 last week.

Testing rates also improved dramatically, moving to an average of 410 tests per day after averaging under 320 tests the previous two weeks.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.