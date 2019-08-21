Nevada County residents can watch fire insurance town hall in person, online

Watch fire insurance forum in person, online

Nevada County residents will have a chance to ask the California insurance commissioner questions at a town hall set to start at 6 p.m. today. Commissioner Ricardo Lara, along with Nevada County Supervisors Dan Miller and Ed Scofield, will be at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Attendees can submit their questions beforehand at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/insurancequestions.

There will be seating available at the Eric Rood Administrative Center. 950 Maidu Ave. Nevada City, where the town hall will be projected onto two overhead screens. The forum will be live-streamed on the Nevada County and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Facebook pages. There also will be a live broadcast on Xfinity (Comcast) cable channel 18.

— The Union staff