Nevada County resident to turn 101

Adele Freckman turns 101 on Sunday.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1921, in Chicago. In 1936, she flew over the Olympics that were taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. She graduated from Lakeview High school in 1939 at the age of 18, and met Ben Freckman at a USO dance in 1942 at Fort Sheridan, where he was stationed in the Army.

The two were married in 1943 and moved to California until after the war. They then moved to Kentucky and had two sons — John, born 1946, and Bill, born 1948. While in California, Adele worked for Pinkerton Security Company, where she would spy on celebrities to make sure that they were not doing anything untoward against the movie industry. She later became an accountant. Both Adele and Ben retired from Lexington Bluegrass Army Department.

Adele has traveled to Mexico, Spain, Egypt, Greece and Morocco. After Ben died on Sept. 11, 1999, Adele continued to travel back to Mexico, New England and Alaska. She continued to live an active lifestyle with many friends. She moved to an Eskaton house in 2010, where she met many new friends and continued an active lifestyle of water aerobics and many other activities, such as gambling, that she loves dearly.

She has always stayed active, which explains why she was still driving at 98 and still walks at 101. She is now living at Golden Empire Nursing & Rehab, where many staff have fallen in love with her and are impressed by her abilities at her age.

Source: April Simons