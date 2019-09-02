Nevada County resident starts new business to help others

Grocery shopping, dog walking, house sitting, bill paying, home organizing, gardening, food pick up and drop off — the list goes on.

These are all activities Lacey Nelson is doing for customers with her new business Errand Running and Beyond. Her business, which began on Aug. 19, is meant to be an all-inclusive service contingent on the needs and schedules of her clients.

Nelson wants to provide a service for her clients that she hopes will lead to a strong, trusting relationship with her.

“Adding a personal touch to it makes it feel more comfortable,” she said.

Nelson worked for years as an in-home caregiver with In-Home Supportive Services. However, she said she couldn’t make much money doing it.

According to a Vox report, home-care workers are “among the lowest-paid in the country” and employed caregivers “are an easily exploitable workforce” often because their work is excluded from U.S. labor laws. This is despite the fact that there is a growing need for people to fill these jobs. Every day about 10,000 people turn 65 in the U.S., according to a CNBC article.

“I think it’s a much more important industry or job than anyone realizes,” said Nelson. “It’s really personal.”

As for the new business owner, Nelson mostly left home caregiving to do house cleaning work until recently. She’s since switched to offer holistic services for a clientele that includes the elderly, single mothers and business owners.

“A lot of people ended up needing these services,” she said, “even younger people, too, and business owners.”

Her work schedule doesn’t strictly run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said, but is contingent on the needs of her clients.

Nelson wants to eventually expand her business to employ other single mothers who need work, and to continue fostering close relationships with those in the community.

“Having a small group of people you’re comfortable with who are reliable” is important, she said.

