Nevada County Republican Party cancels Saturday car rally

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

“A car rally was scheduled to gather at and depart from the Rood Center parking lot the afternoon of Saturday, October 17, 2020.

It was brought to our attention that the Rood Center now has a Vote Center that is open Monday through Friday. There is also now an official Ballot Drop Box in the parking lot.

California State law prohibits “electioneering” within 100 feet of either of these official election facilities. That includes displaying any election or candidate signs within these zones.

This potential issue was not foreseen when the rally was planned, and there was never any intention to interfere with individual voting rights. The County has been cooperative in seeking a way to allow this rally to proceed at the Rood Center while not infringing on the election distancing regulations.

However, even with vehicle traffic protocols in place, given the limited traffic pathways within the Rood Center, it is still possible that an inadvertent violation could occur. Thus, in an abundance of caution and to assure complete access to these official voting facilities, the Nevada County Republican Party has officially cancelled this rally.

Alternative gathering and starting points will be evaluated for potential future rallies. Please visit our Facebook page for further information at http://www.facebook.com/ncountygop.”

Source: Nevada County Republican Party