 Nevada County remembers
Nevada County remembers

News

Elias Funez
  

Barbara Conner sings “Proud to be an American” to attendees of Saturday’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Conner was friends with Todd Beamer, who was on hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania on 9/11. Her song brought many to tears.
Photo: Elias Funez
Brixton Gonzales, whose father and uncle both served in Afghanistan, hands out American flags at the ceremony. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Word Trade Center attacks.
Photo: Elias Funez
Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130’s Debby Sullivan rings the bell 13 times in honor of the soldiers who died in the final days of the 20-year war.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the community gathered Saturday morning, along with members of Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130, to remember the Sept.11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and those who lost their lives during the War on Terror.
Photo: Elias Funez
Veterans from different branches of the armed services, representing American conflicts dating back to World War II, were in attendance at Saturday’s 9/11 ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the American Legion Post 130 Honor Guard perform a gun volley before taps is played during Saturday’s 9/11 ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Representatives from the Nevada County supervisors, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, CHP Grass Valley, Grass Valley Police Department, Grass Valley City Council, and Nevada City Boy Scout Troop 24, joined the American Legion Post 130 members in presenting Saturday’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Veterans and community members attend the 9/11 memorial ceremony Saturday in front of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Photo: Elias Funez

