Nevada County remembers: 9/11 marked with ceremony at Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building

Despite heavy smoke creating poor air quality, dozens of attendees gathered Sunday morning for Nevada County’s 9/11 memorial ceremony.

Led by retired Coast Guard Post Cmdr. Claude Hessel, the remembrance honored the victims and first responders who lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon 21 years ago on Sept. 11.

Donna Mattson sang “The Star Spangled Banner” while members of local Boy Scout troops ceremoniously raised and lowered the flag. Members of the troop were later recognized for their own heroics in rescuing fellow Scouts in a canoe/kayak incident last year.

The ceremony also honored the lives of the 13 U.S. military members who were killed in an attack on the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in August 2021.

Vivian Tipton, executive director of Hospice of the Foothills, and Dave Franco, that group’s board president, rang a memorial bell 13 times, once for each of these service members.

Members of the All Veterans Honor Guard fire a three-gun volley while “Taps” plays in honor of fallen first responders.

Jennifer Nobles

The death toll of first responders — including fire, Port Authority, and law enforcement officers alone — totals 412. Nearly 3,000 civilians died as a result of the attacks.

Members of the All Veterans Honor Guard fired a three-gun volley as a trumpeter played “Taps,” remembering those who died.

Supervisor Dan Miller was the keynote speaker Sunday.

“At 8:46 in the morning, 21 years ago today, our nation was attacked,” Miller said. “We weren’t attacked because we committed crimes against humanity. We weren’t attacked because we were seeking to invade a defenseless country. We were attacked by an evil ideology that saw the American dream as a threat to their tyranny.

“What they found was a nation that united behind a tragedy of epic proportions. Today, we remember that day when Americans came together and exhibited incredible heroism in the face of unknown consequences.”

Sunday’s remembrance closed with a performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.” by singer Jamie Hogan.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com

Members of American Legion Post No. 130 and other attendees salute the U.S. flag as it is ceremoniously lowered and raised by local Boy Scouts.

Jennifer Nobles