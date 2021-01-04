Nevada County remains under stay-at-home order

Nevada County, a part of the Greater Sacramento region, remained under a stay-at-home order as of Monday.

After regional ICU bed capacity dropped below 15% mid-December, the order went into effect for a minimum of three weeks, meaning the region became eligible to exit the order this past Saturday. In order to do so, according to the state Department of Public Health, the four-week ICU projection for the region needed to show a capacity of 15% or more.

State health officials did not confirm last week whether the Greater Sacramento region’s order would be extended, saying this would be announced Saturday, when Friday’s projections were run, although the state Department of Public Health said the order would “likely” be extended.

In a Saturday press release, the department said the region did not meet criteria to exit the order, and that the region’s ICU capacity at that time was 6.9%. A Sunday release maintained the status of the stay-at-home order for the region as well, although regional ICU capacity rose to 10.3%.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, ICU availability for the Greater Sacramento region rose to 12.1% Monday.

In a COVID-19 update Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sacramento’s Sleep Train Arena is among several “alternate care sites” set up across the state meant to “decompress” hospitals, many of which are experiencing a COVID-19 surge. This site, as of Monday, had 17 patients.

“To protect our essential and health care workers, first responders, vulnerable residents and businesses, please stay home except for essential needs,” read a New Year’s Day Nevada County press release. “A few weeks after a holiday, Nevada County typically sees a spike in new COVID-19 cases.”

The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant, which began accepting applications Dec. 30, has extended its deadline from Friday to Jan. 13 according to a Monday announcement from California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate. This program is expected to distribute $475 million in grants statewide, in two rounds.

Locally, the Nevada County Relief Fund is taking applications from for-profit small business that are complying with public health guidelines, and is offering “micro-grants up to $5,000 that may be used for rent relief or other critical business expenses needed to stay open this winter.” They will be accepting applications through Wednesday.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

As of Sunday, according to Newsom’s update, 454,306 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide. California Health and Human Services had estimated last month that, by the end of 2020, over two million people would receive a first dose.

“We are working aggressively to accelerate our pace,” said Newsom, elaborating that the state will be increasing distribution sites and accelerate the efforts of those administering vaccines. He said state officials are in communication with the top officials of other states, “looking at logistics, sharing best practices.”

Over $300 million in the yearly budget has been proposed to bolster COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, said Newsom, to go toward CalVax, a centralized vaccine management system for health care providers; logistical elements such as dry ice and freezers; and an expanded public education campaign.

