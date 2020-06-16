Nevada County Relief Fund seeks second round of grant applications

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

The Nevada County Relief Fund seeks grant applications from “safety net” nonprofits in western Nevada County providing a lifeline to our neighbors most in need, and small businesses throughout the county hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund’s second round of grant-making opens June 17 through June 24, with awards announcement expected by July 7.

Concurrently, fundraising efforts for the Fund continue to build momentum. In Round One, the Relief Fund allocated $210,000 to eight safety net nonprofits, and 28 small businesses. “We hope the community will continue to donate to the fund so we can give a similar amount in Round Two. To date, over 200 donors have stepped up. We need everyone to help us reach our fundraising goal of $500,000 by the Fourth of July,” said Sherry Bartolucci, co-chair of the Community Advisory Council.

Nonprofit “Safety net” Grants Range from $5,000 – $20,000

The Relief Fund seeks applications from nonprofits focused on the rapid deployment of services for seniors, people who are homeless, people with disabilities, youth who are at-risk, families or individuals struggling to find access to food, shelter, childcare, mental health services, and other critical needs. Together with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, which serves eastern Nevada County, these efforts boost nonprofit capacity and strengthen the “safety net” for the region’s most vulnerable citizens.

Small Business “Micro-Grants” up to $5,000 Available

The Relief Fund will also award micro-grants for small business owners and nonprofits countywide struggling to survive until they can reopen or resume normal operation. These grants will be managed by the Sierra Business Council, which will also provide awardees with one-on-one business counseling through its Small Business Development Center.

These flexible micro-grants are intended to help small business owners get back to business. They can be used to help restock inventory, hire back employees, install new safety protocols and provide employee trainings needed to follow state health guidelines, and more.

Any “safety net” nonprofits who applied and/or were funded in Round One are welcome to reapply. All small businesses who applied in Round One will need to reapply as the application process has changed.

About the Nevada County Relief Fund

The Nevada County Relief Fund was created through a partnership between the County of Nevada, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMH Foundation, the Fund’s fiscal sponsor), Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF), the Sierra Business Council (SBC), Center for Nonprofit Leadership (CNL), and the Economic Resource Council (ERC). In conjunction with TTCF’s Emergency Response Fund, the purpose of this effort is to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis by directing vital resources to our most vulnerable neighbors, and support our small, rural businesses.

The Fund was established in April with a $100,000 “challenge grant” from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Since then, it has gained traction as a reliable way to give back to our unique small businesses and nonprofits that have been stretched to meet extreme community needs.

Please consider making a tax-deductible gift today that goes directly to assist Nevada County’s invaluable nonprofits and small businesses. For more information and to make a gift, please visit, http://www.nevcorelief.org

Source: Nevada County Relief Fund