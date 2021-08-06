Nevada County Relief Fund seeks donations for River Fire survivors

With over 4,000 people evacuated, 2,600 acres burned, and 88 structures destroyed, the River Fire was only 30% contained as of Friday morning with scores of homes still threatened.

In response, the Nevada County Relief Fund’s Community Advisory Council established the “River Fire Fund” on Thursday to accept donations. It will direct funds as officials learn from the Relief Fund nonprofit and county partners where the needs are greatest.

As of Thursday, it had already raised $11,000. However, officials expect the needs to be many, as over 80 structures have been destroyed.

All funds raised as of Thursday will be made available to wildfire survivors from Nevada County. The county Department of Social Services caseworkers will vet requests for assistance. With Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation serving as the Nevada County Relief Fund’s fiscal sponsor, donations may be made safely and are tax deductible.

“When we helped set up the Nevada County Relief Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipated that it might someday serve as a clearinghouse for other critical services in the event of a wildfire or other disaster,” said county CEO Alison Lehman in a press release. “I applaud the continued generosity of our community to care for those in their moment of need.”





The Nevada County Relief Fund was created through a partnership between Nevada County, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the Sierra Business Council, Center for Nonprofit Leadership, and the Economic Resource Council.

The fund was established in April 2020 with a $100,000 “challenge grant” from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Since then, the Relief Fund has raised $1.3 million to help dozens of small businesses and nonprofits countywide. Last August, the Relief Fund raised over $30,000 for Jones Fire relief efforts.

Source: Nevada County