Nevada County Relief Fund seeks donations for Jones Fire survivors

From a news release:

With only 35% of the Jones Fire contained and evacuated residents just now returning to their homes, the Nevada County Relief Fund is requesting donations to provide emergency relief to wildfire survivors.

According to Cal Fire, at least 14 residences were lost in the fire, while several residential structures on the Woolman at Sierra Friends Center are currently uninhabitable. Damage assessments are ongoing.

“If it weren’t for the heroic efforts of the fire crews protecting Woolman from the firestorm, our losses would have been so much worse. We lost one residence, but at least 20 people living on our campus have been temporarily displaced due to fire impacts. We need immediate assistance to repair our damaged water system and other infrastructure so we can get everyone rehoused,” said Marty Coleman-Hunt, executive director of the Woolman at Sierra Friends Center.

Funds raised through this effort will be made available to wildfire survivors requesting short-term assistance to fill immediate needs such as temporary accommodations, groceries, gas, etc. or make repairs necessary to help get people rehoused. These requests will be vetted by County caseworkers. With Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation serving as the Relief Fund’s fiscal sponsor, donations may be made safely and are tax deductible.

“When we helped set up the Nevada County Relief Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipated that it might someday serve as a clearinghouse for other critical services in the event of a wildfire or other disaster. I applaud the continued generosity of our community to care for those in their moment of need,” said County CEO Alison Lehman.

About the Nevada County Relief Fund

The Nevada County Relief Fund was created through a partnership between the County of Nevada, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the Sierra Business Council, Center for Nonprofit Leadership, and the Economic Resource Council.

The Fund was established in April 2020 with a $100,000 “challenge grant” from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis by directing vital resources to our most vulnerable neighbors and support our small businesses.

Please consider making a tax-deductible gift today. “Wildfire Relief & Recovery” Campaign will run from August 22nd through Labor Day weekend. For more information and to make a gift, please visit http://www.nevcorelief.org/donate. To apply for emergency relief, please visit: https://www.nevcorelief.org/apply/