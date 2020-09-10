Nevada County Relief Fund issues over $200K in grants in its third round
Staff Writer
Round Three
Small Business and Nonprofit Micro-grants
Truckee Downtown Merchants Association: $8,000
Grass Valley Downtown Association: $8,000
Nevada County Arts Council: $7,175
Music in the Mountains: $7,000
Mountain Pastimes: $5,000
Heathered Yarn Co.: $5,000
Culture Shock Yogurt, Inc.: $5,000
The Aerial Lab: $5,000
Revival Float & Wellness: $5,000
Headwaters Science Institute: $5,000
Common Goals, Inc.: $5,000
Golden Empire Grange No. 806: $5,000
Western Gateway Recreation and Park District: $5,000
Samba Sports Arena: $5,000
Arts For The Schools: $5,000
Grass Valley Farmers’ Market: $5,000
EATS Cooking Company: $5,000
Sierra Streams Institute: $4,000
Nevada County Habitat for Humanity: $3,325
Sweetland Pottery: $2,500
North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center: $2,500
Brad Henry Pottery: $2,500
Nevada City Classic Cafe: $2,500
Mountain Pilates & Wellness: $2,500
Twin Soles Ashiatsu and Massage: $2,500
Damselfly Organic Clothing: $2,500
Round 3 Nonprofit Safety-Net Grants
The Friendship Club: $15,000
United Way of Nevada County: $13,000
Gold Country Senior Services: $13,000
The Salvation Army: $10,000
Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church: $10,000
North San Juan Community Center: $8,300
Sierra Harvest: $8,200
SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center: $6,500
tkMomentum: $5,500
Anew Day: $5,500
Northern Mines Alano Club: $5,000
The Nevada County Relief Fund this week announced its third round of grants — totalling $220,000 — to support small businesses and “safety-net” nonprofits.
Of the 111 small business applicants and 32 nonprofit applicants, 26 small businesses and 10 safety-net nonprofits will receive financial assistance from State Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). Small businesses were permitted to apply for $10,000 micro-grants. Safety-net nonprofits could apply for up to $25,000 in financial relief.
Cristine Kelly, nonprofit consultant and member of the Community Advisory Council, said the difference between this level of support and the two previous rounds is that this round comes specifically from the CARES Act. The federal support mandates that the money be used to cover expenses from March 30 to present, and spent in entirety by the end of 2020.
“A lot of it is to help if organizations or businesses are behind on rent or utilities,” Kelly said.
Kelly said previous financial support for the small business community has come from the public.
“So far, we’ve been able to raise almost a half million dollars,” Kelly said. “Most of that comes from private donations. Some small businesses have really stepped up.”
Kelly said the first round of financial support began with a $100,000 donation from the county, as a sort of “challenge grant.” Since then, the community has done due diligence to keep local businesses afloat and social services up and running.
Kelly said distributing resources in a staggered way allows the county and community members to consider the changing needs of their community amidst the coronavirus crisis.
“There’s a lot of need still out there,” Kelly said. “That’s the interesting thing about relief funding and disaster funding in general. You could almost call COVID a slow-moving emergency.
“What was needed six months ago is not going to be what is needed six months from now,” she added.
Kelly said the dynamism of the need is why Sierra Business Council’s Kristen York, who has helped manage and distribute $8 million to small businesses in the Tahoe community since the pandemic’s onset, has been such an invaluable resource.
“We’ve got a finger on what’s happening now, but we must learn how to build community resilience in general,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the county’s Community Advisory Council is currently considering the creation of a more permanent supportive financial body, similar to the Community Foundation of Western Nevada or the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.
“We’re one of the few areas not supported by a community foundation,” Kelly said. “We’re looking at creating a resource here.”
The need for financial relief far surpasses the $3 million Nevada County supervisors set aside upon first receiving CARES Act funding, Kelly said. That’s why her council’s conversations are oriented around the future as much as past-facing damage control.
“There are some wonderful discussions about what is needed to create resiliency,” Kelly said. “What do we need to learn how to go through these rolling crises — the wildfire, the pandemic, etc.”
As climate change progresses, Kelly said the need for systems of support will only grow.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.
