Nevada County releases official vote totals in state Senate District 1 race

Nevada County has its official totals for the state Senate District 1 race, though the results aren’t expected to be certified until Friday.

Brian Dahle won Nevada County with 12,876 votes, compared to Kevin Kiley’s 6,147, or 67.7 to 32.3%. Almost 30% of county voters cast ballots in the special election.

Friday is the county deadline to certify the vote in the 11-county state Senate district. The deadline for the statewide certification is July 12.

Unofficial totals show Dahle winning the election with 53.2 to 46.8% of the vote.