Nevada County releases draft environmental report on cannabis cultivation (FULL REPORT)

Nevada County on Friday released its draft environmental impact report on its Commercial Medical Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance.

The release of the document begins a 45-day review period to provide the public an opportunity to review and respond to the adequacy of the report.

"The County of Nevada is proposing the Nevada County Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance to be consistent with state law and to enable a structured and logical management procedure for the cultivation of cannabis within all unincorporated areas within the County," a news release states.

The public review period is provided to receive written comments on the adequacy of the Draft EIR. The comment period will start on Jan. 11 and end on Feb. 25. Written comments should be sent to the following address: Brian Foss, Planning Director, Nevada County 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959-8617 or brian.foss@co.nevada.ca.us.

A public meeting to receive comments on the adequacy of the Draft EIR will be held 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7, at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, before the Nevada County Planning Commission.

The Commercial Medical Cannabis Cultivation EIR may also be reviewed on the County's Cannabis Conservation website https://mynevadacounty.com/2188/Supporting-Documents.

Cannabis Cultivation Draft EIR by on Scribd