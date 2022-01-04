Nevada County releases draft EIR for Idaho-Maryland Mine

From Nevada County:

Notice of Availability of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and

Notice of Public Meeting to Provide Comments on the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project EIR

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A 60-DAY REVIEW PERIOD HAS BEGUN TO PROVIDE INTERESTED INDIVIDUALS AN OPPORTUNITY TO REVIEW AND RESPOND TO THE ADEQUACY OF THE DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT PREPARED FOR THAT PROJECT KNOWN AS THE IDAHO-MARYLAND MINE PROJECT.

Read the draft EIR here.





The Draft EIR (SCH #2020070378) for the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project is now available for review. Public comment on this document is invited for a 60-day period commencing on January 4, 2022 and ending on March 4, 2022. For more information, the Notice of Availability, Draft EIR and other project materials, are now available for public review and download on the Nevada County website at: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/IMMRise .

A printed copy of the Draft EIR is available for public review at the following locations during normal business hours:

Nevada County Planning Department, 950 Maidu Avenue, Suite 170, Nevada City, CA 95959

Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, CA 95959

Grass Valley Library – Royce Branch, 207 Mill Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Bear River Library, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949

Doris Foley Library for Historical Research, 211 North Pine Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Penn Valley Library, 11252 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue, Truckee, CA 96161

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Planning Department highly recommends scheduling an appointment ahead of time to review the Draft EIR.

A Special Public Meeting before the Nevada County Planning Commission will be held on February 23, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Eric Rood Administration Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, First Floor, Nevada City, CA 95959 to receive comments from public agencies and the public on the adequacy of the Draft EIR. Future notice of public hearings will be provided in accordance with Nevada County noticing requirements.

For information on how to participate in the Special Public Meeting, please see the Agenda, which will be available at least five (5) days before the meeting at: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/AgendaCenter/Planning-Commission-10

All comments on the Draft EIR, must be received in writing by the County of Nevada no later than 5:00 pm on March 4, 2022, to be considered.

Comments must be submitted in writing (email or hardcopy) and be directed to:

Matt Kelley

Senior Planner, Nevada County Planning Department

950 Maidu Avenue Suite 170

Nevada City, CA 95959-7902

or in email Idaho.MMEIR@co.nevada.ca.us

To learn more about the project, review documents, view the basic project timeline, sign up for email, please visit the County’s website: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/IMMRise .

Rise Gold’s statement on the draft EIR:

“The release of Nevada County’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) is a major milestone toward the Board of Supervisors’ formal review and decision on approval of the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project.

“The results of the county’s independent study and analysis of the project speak for themselves; there are no significant impacts to water quality, groundwater, air quality or the natural environment.

“Rise Grass Valley is proud of its state-of-the-art Idaho-Maryland Mine reopening project that will minimize air and greenhouse gas emissions and protect water quality while creating more than 600 good-paying jobs, increasing fire safety and boosting the Nevada County economy.

“The DEIR release and its science-backed results begin a comprehensive and transparent public review process. We look forward to discussing the project and its significant benefits to Nevada County in the near future.”