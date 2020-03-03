Nevada County Reads & Writes presents ‘Songs of the Community’ with InConcert Sierra

This March and April, the Nevada County Community Library is partnering with InConcert Sierra to provide free concerts around town. Free music will be available from noon to 1 p.m. on March 11 from at the Eric Rood Administrative Center. Additionally, more music for the community will be available in Grass Valley from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on April 10 at a location that has not been determined. More information will be available as the date approaches. Visit Facebook at nevadacountylibrary or Instagram nevada_county_library for updates.