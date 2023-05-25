The Nevada County Library is excited to announce: the author of Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, who will be visiting the Miners Foundry on Friday, May 27th from 6 pm to 8 pm.

This event is sponsored by the Nevada County Library, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Nevada County Friends of the Library, and the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierras. Doors will open at 5:30pm, and all are invited to attend this free event.