Nevada County push back against PG&E on power outage

Nevada County supervisors had harsh words for a PG&E representative over this week’s power outages.

The representative appeared Tuesday before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to talk about what his company is doing to ensure it won’t contribute to fire danger.

According to PG&E public affairs representative Brandon Sanders, the company has increased safety measures, added real-time monitoring capabilities and continued system hardening.

Sanders pointed to new weather stations being set up in Nevada County to keep track of wildfire threats, and a website — mesowest.utah.edu — that anyone can use to view current conditions at observation stations.

Supervisors praised PG&E’s safety efforts, though they hard harsher words about the power outages.

Much of the conversation was centered on the public safety power shutoff and questions about its merit. The precautionary move was triggered by strong wind warnings, which along with humidity levels below 20% and dry fuel conditions, can meet the requirements for power shutdowns.

“It was the calmest night we’ve had all summer,” Supervisor Susan Hoek said, adding that the instruments on the ground should have alerted PG&E that the precautionary measure wasn’t warranted. “There wasn’t even a small breeze.”

Monday’s outage, which was followed by more precautionary shutdowns on Tuesday, was not met by the high winds that were expected, with a peak wind speed of 20 miles per hour recorded in the hours following the shutdown, according to mesowest.utah.edu.

“The shutoff that you got right now, I think you’re going to be taking a lot of flak when you shut property down like you’re doing and nothing happens,” Supervisor Ed Scofield said. “There is no wind. I know I don’t understand what the shutdown procedure is, but it would seem to me there needs to be more of an indication that it’s needed.”

According to Sanders, despite residents getting word that it may take 24 to 48 hours to restore power, once any potential damage is assessed and isolated it should only take a few hours to bring service back to customers.

“Meteorology is a science, but it’s not a perfect science,” Sanders said. “We apply the best available science and see if their thresholds are met.”

“Well, sometimes all it takes is looking out the window,” Scofield said. “You’re confusing people, I believe.”

Fire safety

“Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”

That is the theme Nevada County announced when it proclaimed Oct. 6 to 12 will be Fire Prevention Week.

To that end, amidst precautionary power shutoffs, PG&E and the Office of Emergency Services told supervisors about their efforts to keep the county safe from fire danger and how effective those efforts have been.

The county announced it received over $2.5 million in grant money from Cal Fire that will allow it to purchase two wood chippers. The county also will contract with the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County for continued work on the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone project.

The project — a shaded fuel break meant to create a clearing where fire wouldn’t be as likely to spread, as well as give emergency responders a greater chance to defend the area — began last month.

The money allows the Fire Safe Council, which is managing the project, to continue work on the remaining 900 acres needed to complete the project. The previous contract with the council only funded work on the initial 300 acres, to be completed by the end of the year.

According to emergency services, the county has made progress on getting right-of-entry permission for three-fourths of landowners affected by the project, and is working on securing a contract to expand the fuel break farther west into federal lands.

The county also recapped some of its recent fire safety efforts, including the new hi-lo evacuation sirens and funding to certify 15 new neighborhoods in the Fire Safe Communities program.

Supervisors also heard about the Code Red emergency alert system. The system has had some 13,000 inactive or unresponsive phone numbers purged from its rolls. Additionally, its infrastructure has been updated to allow five times faster alert times. About half of county residents are now subscribed to the system.

