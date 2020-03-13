Nevada County public schools closed until April 13

From Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools:

Dear Nevada County Parents, Guardians, Community Members, and Students:

Earlier today, the President of the United States announced a declaration of national emergency along with a series of executive orders in response to the Coronavirus / COVID-19 outbreak. As of this notification, we expect California’s Governor Newsom to announce a set of state-level orders specific to California school districts and charter schools. In addition, both the State of California and Nevada County declared state and local emergencies earlier this week. These executive actions, along with guidance from public health officials, provide sufficient guidance for all Nevada County school districts and local education agencies.

As a result, all Nevada County public schools (see list below) will hereby implement processes to transition all in person / face-to-face instruction to “distance learning” according to the schedule outlined below. This directive is effective as of Friday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. and will run until Monday, April 13 (pending further notifications).

The schedule for this unprecedented action will be as follows:

Monday, March 16: Campuses closed, teacher and staff planning

Tuesday, March 17: Campuses closed, teacher and staff planning

Wednesday, March 18: Pick up distance learning packets and instructions

Wednesday, March 18 – April 13: Student and teacher distance learning

Monday, April 6 – Friday, April 10: Spring Break

Monday, April 13: Possible student return / normal instruction

Nevada County school districts and local education agencies taking this action include (as of March 13):

Chicago Park, Clear Creek, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada Joint Union High School, Penn Valley, Pleasant Ridge, Twin Ridges, Union Hill, Bitney Prep High School, Forest Charter, Nevada City School of the Arts, Twin Ridges Home Study, Yuba River Charter, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning.

Your individual school district(s) and sites will communicate instructions via email, all-calls, and websites on where and when to pick up materials and instructions for distance learning. We anticipate such communication being issued no later than 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17. Students, parents and guardians are asked to wait for those instructions and contact their individual school sites for questions or concerns. We expect your school sites will be reaching out to you next week. Arrangements will be made at each school to assist students and families that do not have reliable internet services or electronic devices.

We recognize this countywide directive will result in hardships and challenges for many of our families and students. The safety and well-being of our families, students, volunteers, and staff are our top priority. Actions of this nature are being implemented across the country in order to slow the virus’ spread so as not to overwhelm public health facilities and put our most vulnerable community members at greater risk.

Thank you for understanding, patience, and cooperation during this worldwide crisis. We will get through this. Our schools and community are strong, resourceful, and resilient.

Initially posted

From Forest Charter School:

Dear Forest Charter Families,

Forest Charter will stop running all site-based classes and co-ops beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020 at all learning centers. All students will revert to an independent study program.

This was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we feel that this choice supports student safety. This decision was made based on the governor’s recommendations, conversations with our county superintendent, and other school leaders. Further, all local districts will revert to various models of distance learning.

At this point, we are planning to be closed through our spring break, in which case we would resume classes and co-ops on Tuesday, April 14th. However, this schedule could change at any time. We will continue to communicate with you as we learn more.

I have already talked with the FCS staff and we have put plans into place to continue supporting your learning:

Supervising Teachers will be in touch to ensure that you have everything you need to continue your education and complete learning record meetings.

High school block class teachers will post assignments and will provide instructions about how students will turn in their work.

Co-op teachers will also will post assignments and will provide instructions about how students will turn in their work.

K-8 enrichment teachers will create activities you can implement with your child. (We will send these lessons to you via your supervising teacher.)

Special education services will continue as regularly scheduled unless you hear otherwise from either Forest Charter or your special education provider.

All large group activities scheduled before spring break have been cancelled or postponed. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, field trips, dances, talent show, and performances. Hopefully we will be able to find alternate dates for most of these canceled events.

Even though schools are taking precautionary measures, at the time of this message, we know of no one in our school community who has tested positive for COVID19. I also want to encourage you to talk with your children about what is happening. The news and information are creating anxiety for all of us, but the impact on our children is often more pronounced. Please continue to visit our health and safety page. We are continuing to post more information including resources about how to talk with your children about these types of events.

We are obviously in unprecedented times. I continue to be impressed with how our community is handling this crisis, and I know that if we continue to approach this situation with a positive, flexible mindset, we can navigate this challenge.

Thanks,

Peter Sagebiel