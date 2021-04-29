Nevada County Public Health to open new vaccine clinic at Sierra College Grass Valley Campus next week

FROM A RELEASE:

Access to COVID-19 vaccines continues to expand in Nevada County. Next week, Nevada County Public Health will launch a new vaccine clinic at the Sierra College campus in Grass Valley. With 210 appointments per day, five days a week, the clinic provides a significant expansion in appointment availability.

The clinic at Sierra College will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is available for anyone 18 years and over. Clinic hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, beginning May 4th. Vaccines will be administered in the Sierra College Gymnasium (Building N13), located at 250 Sierra College Drive. Parking in the Sierra College lot is free, so please do not purchase a parking permit at the campus entry.

Appointments for the clinic are already available at MyTurn.ca.gov .

“We want to make it easy for anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get one quickly and conveniently,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake in a news release. “With the addition of this clinic, we now have vaccination appointments available six days a week in Western Nevada County, and our hope is that the addition of a weekend day makes scheduling an appointment easier for those who work or go to school Monday through Friday.”

All Californians age 16 and over are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Nevada County’s Whispering Pines (Pfizer) clinic serves individuals age 16 and over Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The new site is the result of a Nevada County Public Health department request to the State for additional vaccination capacity. “This is a real win for our community, and it is the result of the hard work and collaboration of Public Health, Sierra College, and the State” said Public Health Officer Scott Kellermann. “Between Whispering Pines, Sierra College, Dokimos, and other local and regional retail pharmacies, anyone should be able to find an appointment to best meet their needs.”

The clinic at Sierra College is operated by OptumServe, which also runs the testing site on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley. Space for the new clinic was generously donated by Sierra College.

“If you’ve been hesitant, politely waiting to get vaccinated, please don’t delay,” Public Health Officer Scott Kellermann said. “The immunizations are safe. Vaccination will not only protect you, but also prevent your spreading the virus to the ones you love. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the safer we will be.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment go to MyTurn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255. For information on all vaccine providers serving Nevada County, go to MyNevadaCounty.com/GetVaccinated .

Due to the steep terrain at Sierra College, Public Health officials recommend that individuals with limited mobility schedule their vaccination at the Whispering Pines clinic, where parking is closer to the clinic entrance.

Source: Nevada County