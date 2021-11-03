Nevada County Public Health to hold vaccine clinic for newly eligible children

The Nevada County Public Health Department will later this month hold a free clinic offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11, who the state announced Wednesday are newly eligible to be vaccinated.

The clinic is set for Nov. 16, and will be held at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building at 255 S. Auburn St.

“We’re offering an opportunity to get local kids vaccinated quickly,” said county Director of Public Health Jill Blake in a news release. “With second doses scheduled for Dec. 7, kids who get vaccinated at the Nov. 16 clinic will be fully protected just in time for the December holidays.”

According to the release, the clinic is specifically geared toward this age group, which in Nevada County includes over 5,600 children, with “fun activities, a calming corner, and physicians on hand to answer questions.”

As county officials have said before, regarding vaccinations in people under 18, the release states a parent or guardian must be present with any minor receiving a vaccination.





COVID-19 IN THE COUNTY

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada County remains at a “high” level of COVID-19 community transmission as of this week, alongside much of the state.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, as of Wednesday, 63.7% of the county’s residents 12 years of age or older are fully vaccinated.

Asked about the county’s rate of breakthrough cases, Blake wrote in an email Wednesday that data for October had not yet been finalized, but that the county’s most recent data, for the month of September, showed 23% of new lab-confirmed cases had been in fully vaccinated people.

Discussing the proportion of breakthrough cases in a Q&A last month, Blake had said that it was important to note the difference between breakthrough cases and cases in people who have not been vaccinated, pointing out that most COVID-19 hospitalizations are in people who have not been vaccinated.

The state Department of Public Health has published data on statewide COVID-19 hospitalization by vaccine status, last updated Oct. 17. Its most recent update states vaccinated people had a rate of 1.8 hospitalizations per million, while unvaccinated people had a rate of 17 per million.

As of Wednesday, Nevada County has recorded 104 COVID-19 deaths. Of those 104 people, three were elderly residents who were fully vaccinated, while the other 101 individuals were not vaccinated, according to Blake.

Blake had said in a Q&A on Oct. 13 — when the county had 100 recorded deaths, including two fully vaccinated individuals — that those two individuals, who had underlying health conditions, had likely had a lesser response to the vaccine when they received it.

According to Nevada County’s Coronavirus Dashboard, the county recorded its first COVID-19 death in April 2020, and a second was not recorded until August 2020. The virus’ death toll in the county had reached 50 people by the end of the year.

Similarly to last year, after the county reported its 75th death April 7, no additional deaths were reported until Aug. 10.

The majority of the county’s recorded deaths have been individuals 80 or older, with 65 people falling into this age group, while 28 people were aged 60 to 79. Of the remaining 11 deaths, there were seven people aged 50 to 59, one person aged 40 to 49, and three people aged 30 to 39.

CHANGE IN HOSPITAL LEADERSHIP

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s president and CEO, Dr. Brian Evans, will be leaving his current position, according to a Wednesday email announcement by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Associate Director Sandra Barrington.

Evans has worked at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for years, as an emergency room physician and then as chief medical officer — and, during the past three years, as the hospital’s president and CEO.

In the announcement, Barrington states that Evans will continue with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital until Nov. 25, after which he will take on a new position as president and CEO of Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com