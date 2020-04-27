Nevada County Public Health Officer modifies local stay-at-home order for Nevada County (DOCUMENT)
Nevada County Public Health thanks everyone for their strict adherence to the Stay-at-Home Order. Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Ken Cutler has modified Nevada County’s local Stay-at-Home Order to further clarify and allow outdoor recreational activities that can be enjoyed safely and with precautions in place.
“Because of the actions taken by everyone, we have, for now, successfully avoided a crisis-like situation that has occurred in other places like New York and Italy,” said Dr. Ken Cutler. “Recognizing that the Stay-at-Home Order has been challenging and with spring weather upon us, many wish to be outside both for their physical and mental health. With that health and wellness lens, we’ve amended Nevada County’s Stay-at-Home Order to allow for outdoor recreational activities that can be enjoyed in a way that reduces the risk for disease transmission.”
In addition, the amended Order also includes guidance for construction workers that will help them to reduce their risks of disease exposure.
As we move into the gradual reopening phase, Nevada County Public Health continues to ask everyone to consider similar issues: how can you adapt your environment, change your practices, and protect yourself from becoming ill? It is recognized that most people are still susceptible to COVID-19 infection. the virus is still actively circulating, and illness can be severe, so caution and adherence to physical distancing is still very much needed. As a community we’ve made terrific gains against COVID-19, and with your help and continued cooperation, we’ll maintain them.
For additional information on the statewide Stay-at-Home Order, including frequently asked questions on the Stay-at-Home Order, please visit Nevada County’s coronavirus webpage.
Source: Nevada County
