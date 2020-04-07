Nevada County public health officer issues two new orders related to COVID-19

From a release:

Nevada County Health Officer Dr. Ken Cutler issued two new separate, but related orders on Tuesday, April 7, according to a release.

The first order is for “self-isolation of anyone diagnosed with or showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 14 days of being in close contact with a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19,” the release said. Diagnosis can be made by a physician or a laboratory confirmation.

The second order is for the “self-quarantine of anyone exposed to an individual diagnosed with COVID-19,” the release stated.

“These new orders on self-isolation and self-quarantine are critically important to the health and safety of our Nevada County community,” Culter said in the release. “California’s Stay-at-Home Order remains more important than ever. These new local orders help clarify what residents need to do if they are diagnosed with or exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Both self-isolation and self-quarantine mean staying at home. Do not go to work, school, or public areas; separate yourself from other people and animals in your home and avoid sharing household items, the release stated.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your primary care physician before physically going to the doctor. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call 211 by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-833-DIAL211 to talk with a local call center representative. Call center representatives at 211 can help with all non-emergency and non-medical inquiries.

For additional information on the statewide Stay-at-Home Order and recommendations to keep you and your family safer, please visit Nevada County’s coronavirus webpage at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency