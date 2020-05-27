Nevada County Public Health Officer, Dr. Ken Cutler, announces planned retirement

From a news release:

Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Ken Cutler, is announcing his planned retirement beginning in July. While Dr. Cutler has been anticipating his retirement in the Spring for about six months, he has stayed with Nevada County and extended his contract until a thoughtful and successful recruitment for a new Public Health Officer could take place. During the current coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Cutler has built a framework for Nevada County to successfully move forward into reopening with the State.

“Dr. Cutler has provided incredible leadership through challenging times,” said Health and Human Services Agency Director Ryan Gruver. “During the Novel Coronavirus pandemic Dr. Cutler has led the County’s efforts to ‘flatten the curve,’ both saving lives and paving the way for a safe and speedy recovery. We are grateful for his many years of service to the community.”

“We thank Dr. Cutler for his steadfast leadership and commitment to educating us all on the tough issues we are facing today.” said Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall. “Our Public Health officials have been meeting with the State daily to provide guidance on safely reopening our local economy. Because of this consistent leadership, Nevada County has been able to be on the forefront of reopening safely.”

Since beginning as Nevada County’s Public Health Officer in 2013, Dr. Ken Cutler has overseen measles outbreaks, a Pertussis outbreak, an E. Coli outbreak and the current COVID-19 outbreak.

“Dr. Cutler has been an extraordinary asset to Nevada County and certainly to all of us at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.” said Dr. Brian Evans, CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “Long before the pandemic, Dr. Cutler made a favorable and lasting impact on the health and safety of our community. His leadership, diligence, and collaboration have been essential to mitigating this crisis.”

He also helped spearhead the County’s Hepatitis C Elimination Project, supported efforts to address the opioid epidemic by educating local health care providers about best prescribing practices, advocated for prevention, and conducted outreach to youth, Nevada County Community Leadership Institute (NCCLI), school nurses and local health providers on the role and value of Public Health in our community’s health.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Dr. Cutler, and I will miss working with him and the partnership we built over the past seven years,” said Public Health Director Jill Blake. “Nevada County has been well served by Dr. Cutler through numerous public health events, through his progressive thinking and insightful approach to addressing the public health impacts of climate change, health disparities and substance use. While it’s difficult to measure the impact of preventive efforts, Dr. Cutler has contributed greatly to our overall health and wellness, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Nevada County thanks Dr. Cutler for his leadership, expertise and dedication to keeping our Nevada County community healthy, as well as for extending his time with Nevada County to respond to the public’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and allow time for the recruitment process.

Dr. Glennah Trochet will also continue to support Nevada County Public Health through the coronavirus pandemic as Deputy Public Health Officer, assisting with congregate living facilities and those most at-risk for serious illness due to COVID-19.



Nevada County is opening a recruitment for the Public Health Officer. Recruitment opens today with a review of applications scheduled for June 10. Interested applicants may apply now.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human Services