Nevada County Public Health, Nevada County Media launch ‘About Coronavirus’ video
Director of Public Health Nursing Cindy Wilson speaks about COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
Video made in partnership with Nevada County Public Health and Nevada County Media
“We hope this video helps create more understanding of coronavirus and COVID-19. Learn about how coronavirus is spread, who is at risk, how you can protect yourself and where you can get information,” Taylor Wolfe, Administrative Analyst with the Nevada County Executive Office, wrote in an email.
Health