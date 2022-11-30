Nevada County Public Health Department seeks Tobacco Survey input
Research has shown secondhand smoke and vapor (aerosols exhaled when vaping) can flow through open windows and under doors, seep in between shared walls, travel along openings for pipes and wiring, and blow through shared ventilation systems. If you share walls, you share air.
The Nevada County Tobacco Prevention Program is asking residents of Grass Valley and Nevada City to take a survey that will help the program learn more about their experience and thoughts regarding smoke-free multi-unit housing (this includes apartments, townhouses, duplexes, and condominiums).
The survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and can be found at NevadaCountyCA.gov/SmokeFreeSurvey
No personally identifiable information is collected during the survey and residents do not have to live in multi-unit housing to take it. Nevada County Public Health
Department values the community’s input to help make the best decisions for our community.
If you have any questions please contact Shannon Glaz, Tobacco Prevention Program Coordinator, at shannon.glaz@nevadacountyca.gov.
Let’s go for a dip!
It may be December, but that won’t stop the folks from the Gold Country YMCA from welcoming swimmers of all ages to its newly opened pool at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments