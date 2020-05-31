Nevada County protesters join national movement (PHOTO GALLERY/VIDEO)

About 100 protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, police reform, and an end to racism lined the four corners of the Brunswick Road and Sutton Way intersection in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin over the weekend.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25 and was suspected of passing a fake $20 dollar bill.

A widely spread video shows the now ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been arrested for his murder, kneeling on Floyd’s kneck during the minutes before his death.

Signs held by protesters read, “I can’t breathe,” and “Jail all killer cops” during the protest.

While the majority of protesters took to the busy Basin intersection on Friday, others also came out on Saturday holding signs and eliciting honks from passers by.