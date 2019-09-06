Nevada County prosecutors to mull next steps in child sex case

Nevada County prosecutors hope to decide by Sept. 16 whether to retry Louis Ray Woodward on child sex charges.

A jury on Thursday acquitted Woodward, 55, of lewd act upon a child and continuous sexual abuse. However, it couldn’t reach a decision on three other charges: two counts of lewd act upon a child and an accusation of sexual penetration with a child under 10, authorities said.

Attorneys in the case returned Friday to Nevada County Superior Court to discuss their next steps. Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said he’s made no decision, but wants to by Sept. 16.

“Basically, I just want to review the whole case,” Grubaugh said after the hearing. “See what evidence might exist that wasn’t presented.”

Defense attorney David Laurence Montgomery, who represents Woodward, asked for a reduction in his client’s bail in the wake of the two acquittals.

“Quite frankly, I’d be asking for an O/R with conditions,” Montgomery said, referring to a release on his client’s own recognizance.

Instead Judge Candace Heidelberger lowered bail to $200,000 from $300,000.

Woodward remained jailed Friday afternoon, records show.

Prosecutors claimed Woodward abused a girl between July 2001 and April 2002. They alleged a second girl was abused sometime before 2014.

At the start of the trial Montgomery told jurors the accusations stemmed from a failing marriage. Montgomery said an interviewer didn’t explore the possibility one girl was coached. He also argued police didn’t properly investigate the case.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.