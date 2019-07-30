Nevada County prosecutors file misdemeanor charge in South County fire case

A man arrested on accusations his weed eating started a weekend fire in South County faces a misdemeanor, authorities said.

Ron Victor Kramer, 55, is charged with operating a gasoline-fueled device without having firefighting tools, states a complaint filed Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court.

Arrested Saturday, Kramer has since made his $14,000 bond, records show.

Cal Fire arrested Kramer after responding Saturday to reports of a growing column of smoke in the 12000 block of Streeter Road, authorities said. Firefighters attacked the blaze, containing it to under 5½ acres, a release states.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of a subject using a gas weed-eater in dry grass for a hired land clearing operation without any means to control or extinguish a kindled fire,” the report states. “At the time the fire started the temperature was approximately 100 degrees with 3 to 5 mile per hour winds and humidity at or under 20%, making this a very dangerous act.”

A preliminary investigation revealed the blaze affected two adjacent parcels. The fire caused no injuries and damaged no structures, the release states.

According to court records, Kramer faces an unrelated felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon from November.

Prosecutors accuse Kramer of assaulting someone with nipper pliers.

Kramer has pleaded not guilty to that accusation. No trial date is set, court records show.

