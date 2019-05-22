Nevada County prosecutors file formal charges against Michael Pocock (DOCUMENT)

Michael Francis Pocock



Nevada County prosecutors on Wednesday filed formal charges against Michael Francis Pocock, who’s accused in the shooting deaths of two people.

Pocock, 35, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of David Dominguez, 39; and Rabecca Mershon, 25. He also faces two enhancements, which accuse him of using a handgun. Additionally, prosecutors accuse him of two special circumstances: multiple murders.

Felony Complaint against Michael Francis Pocock by The Union on Scribd

Pocock faces life in prison with no chance of parole, if convicted of murder and the special circumstances, California law states.

Pocock is expected to appear Wednesday afternoon in Nevada County Superior Court for his first appearance. He remained jailed that day without bond.

Grass Valley police accuse Pocock of fatally shooting Dominguez and Mershon at their Glenwood Road home late Monday. Pocock, Dominguez and Mershon stayed on the same property, but in different homes.