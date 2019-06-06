Nevada County prosecutors dismiss explosive device charge

Joshua Danos



A device authorities first thought was a bomb in Joshua Danos’ truck was instead a firecracker — a revelation that’s led prosecutors to drop his most serious charge.

Danos, 33, appeared Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court for his preliminary hearing. Judge Linda Sloven at that hearing found enough evidence in Danos’ other charges to advance his case closer to trial. However, she didn’t consider a charge of possession of a destructive device and the prosecutor dismissed it.

“It was a firecracker as opposed to an explosive device,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Danos still faces two felonies — possession of a firearm by a felon and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Danos has pleaded not guilty.

Sloven advanced the case toward trial after hearing testimony from sheriff’s Deputy Kristin Morgan.

The deputy said she responded Dec. 15 to a pharmacy’s parking lot in the Glenbrook Basin.

According to Morgan, the victim of a theft had spotted Danos’ truck with some of his stolen items inside it. One of the items was a modified roto tiller, a unique tool the victim could identify. Additionally, the victim had video of his items being stolen from a storage area. He recognized Danos’ truck from that video.

“The roto tiller was in plain view,” Morgan said.

Authorities detained Danos and searched his truck, finding a loaded, semiautomatic 9 mm pistol. Previously convicted of a felony, Danos wasn’t the registered owner of the gun, Morgan said.

During the search deputies also found suspected hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia, she added.

Authorities also found what at the time they believed was an explosive device. Placer County authorities removed the device, which testing later determined was a firecracker. Area businesses were evacuated for over an hour, reports state.

