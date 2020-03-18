Nevada County property tax deadline remains April 10

Nevada County won’t delay the April 10 deadline for landowners to pay the second installment of their property tax, because they can’t, a press release states.

Additionally, local officials don’t support a deadline extension because the property tax revenue pays for services like emergency response, public health and schools, Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon said in the release.

COVID-19 has led to state and federal tax deadline extensions, Vernon said. However, state law — not local governments — sets the April 10 deadline.

“We understand and share the public’s anxiety and concern about the impacts of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

People can pay their property taxes online: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay-Your-Tax-Bill.

There’s no charge for e-check payments. Credit and debit cards are subject to a 2.38% fee.

Source: Nevada County Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon