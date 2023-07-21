Nevada County Properties will be celebrating their 50{sup}th{/sup} Anniversary this Saturday, July 22, at the Wheelhouse on Highway 20 in Nevada City with a music festival and barbecue.
Barbecue for the event will be provided by Harmony Ridge Market, and beer and wine will be for sale.
Musical guests include Three Times Through, George Souza, Tom MacDonald with Tony Unger & Jerry Pineda, Elena Rayo & Thomas Schubel, and an improvised band featuring Paul Emery, Peter Wilson, Eli Rush, Skip Allen Smith, and more.
The night will close with a performance by Sgt. Funky Band.
Nevada County Properties noted that the event serves as a celebration to say thanks for 50 years of community, arts, music, and “the Nevada County vibe.”
The party is open to friends, colleagues, and fellow music friends of John & Sandra Brown Hensley and the Nevada County Properties | Recreation Realty team.