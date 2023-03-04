With over 12,000 households still without power and downed trees blocking roadways countywide, the Office of Emergency Services (OES) has proclaimed a local state of emergency for Nevada County. This proclamation is the formal step necessary to request emergency mutual aid from state and federal partners following this extreme snowstorm. The proclamation will be formally ratified by the Board of Supervisors in a special meeting on Tuesday, March 7th.

“The County is fully mobilized to serve our community,” said Craig Griesbach, who heads the County Office of Emergency Services. “Snowplows are working 24/7 on 12-14 hour shifts to clear and reopen roads. We’ve had a 24/7 shelter open for unhoused residents since last Friday and have opened a warming center for all Nevada County residents at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building to provide charging stations, snacks, and a place to get out of the cold. Social workers are checking in on elderly residents and vulnerable families. It’s all hands on deck from our dedicated public safety and essential service workers,” Griesbach added.