Nevada County posts no-swim advisory for South Yuba River

The South Yuba River, from below the Town of Washington to Lake Englebright, currently appears to have high level of sediments of unknown origin suspended in the water creating potentially unsafe river conditions for all people and animals. The cause is under investigation, and due to possibly unsafe swimming and recreation conditions, Nevada County Environmental Health has issued a No Swim Advisory for the South Yuba River below Washington to Englebright Lake.

Local officials including Nevada County, South Yuba River Citizens League, State Parks, and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District met Friday to discuss current river conditions. Officials from Nevada County Environmental Health went to various South Yuba River locations to take water samples for testing. Full test results will take three to four days.

With SYRCL’s annual Yuba River Cleanup Saturday, volunteers are advised to use extra caution to not come into contact with the water and to keep pets away. Some sites may be redirected to alternative areas to protect volunteers from any safety concerns on the South Yuba River. SYRCL’s site leads will be working with volunteers at each of the 35 cleanup locations if redirection to other sites is needed. For questions about SYRCL’s Yuba River Cleanup, please check http://www.yubariver.org.

For updates, visit http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/YubaRiverAdvisory. Individuals can also call 211 Connecting Point by dialing 2-1-1 or calling 1-844-319-4119.

Source: Nevada County Office of Emergency Services