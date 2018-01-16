Nevada County Police Department: Woman’s vehicle robbed, thank you note left

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a transient doing something to the wiring of a nearby building. The caller said the woman yelled at the caller when asked what she was doing. The woman was using a blow drier to dry her pants. She was advised to move along.

9:51 a.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department requested contact with an officer regarding an ongoing altercation over the placement of garbage cans. The person said a neighbor is verbally aggressive and gets angry when she puts her trash cans in the street in front of her residence.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone using an airsoft shooting at a bus stop. The person was gone when officers arrived.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported her vehicle was broken into. She said several items were taken and a note was left on her steering wheel, thanking her.

2:17 p.m. — A caller reported a woman in a vehicle had been there for about three hours. Officers found she was fine, waiting for a ride.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Oak Street reported his "quad chopper" went down. Later it was corrected to a "quad copter" and was found by the caller.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a third-hand report of a group of "kids" hiding on the roof of a business.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported his son was caught in the act of shooting up heroin and the caller wanted him out. The son was in his room and the family was advised to keep separated and not escalate things. The mother was told to stop screaming. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a motorcycle at a pump. The rider fell off his bike and was about to leave. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence of drugs.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported his adult son causing a disturbance at a residence. The caller said he'd armed himself with pepper spray because he's scared of his son who is twice his size. The situation was mediated.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from Red Lane requested a duck be picked up and re-homed. The caller said raccoons may have been eating the ducks and the flock had been reduced to one duck. The caller said the duck needed to be joined with a flock at another location.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a theft of a pack of cigarettes. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a theft of a 5th wheel.

1 p.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported a neighbor shooting through a fence in an attempt to shoot deer onto the caller's property. The caller said the neighbor had left threatening messages on the caller's answering machine. The caller said the neighbor tried to poison the caller's dogs in the past.

1:48 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Willow Valley Road and Genasci Road reported a woman slumped against a window. The caller said the vehicle had been there for an hour and the woman hadn't moved.

4:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Augustine Road and Cement Hill Road reported a neighbor engaging in ongoing suspicious activity. The caller said the neighbor was tearing off reflective tape on all PG&E road signs and had hung boulders from a low-hanging wire.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

5:39 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Spring Street reported hearing a woman screaming at the top of her lungs. A person was arrested on charges of nuisance under the Nevada City Municipal Code.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported she got locked out of her room and the manager wasn't answering the door. The caller was advised to keep trying.

Friday

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported that someone went through his apartment. He believed it was his landlord. The caller said medication was gone and personal items had been touched.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a fight between two men in the middle of the street. The caller thought it may have been over a drug deal gone bad. Officers were unable to locate the men.

Saturday

1:50 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Lava Cap Road and Valley View Road reported looking for an elderly man that said he was stuck in the mud. He got out of his vehicle, fell and broke his hip. The man was located.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Street reported theft of items from a vehicle in the DA's office parking lot.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman in a lounge sprawled out and the caller wasn't able to wake her up.

Sunday

2:17 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Bridge Street and Spring Street. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported two women attacking people, pulling hair and throwing punches. The situation was mediated.

Monday

11:40 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Commercial Street and Union Street reported a suspicious man who seemed agrivated and was carrying a long piece of pipe. He moved along.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man in his 40s trying to hang out with his daughter. The caller was uncooperative with further information and kept saying it was a good thing nobody was bleeding due to dispatch response time.

— Ross Maak