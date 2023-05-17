Monday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
9:56 a.m. – A Sierra County Sheriff’s Office transfer from a caller reported she was headed east on Highway 80 and saw a low flying single pilot plane, then saw a plume of smoke. The caller was unsure if it was a control burn or of the plane crashed. After searing the area from the air, a float plane was spotted on Stampede Reservoir but was doing maneuvers around Boca. Spoke to the airport and timeframe matches from when it took off. All surrounding airports were notified and no one was missing a plane. Negative fires seen, but there had been a controlled burn in the area for the last 6 days.
10:19 a.m. – A white male with a towel around his waist was reportedly standing in the road along Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge making the cars go around. The suspect was clenching his fists and pushing chest out like he wants to fight vehicles. The call was transferred to CHP.
10:31 a.m. – A reporting party off of Edward Drive drive reported a female is coming while she is sleeping and using her clothes and driving her vehicle. Suspect is using her windshield wipers and taking showers all while sleeping.
11:21 a.m. – On an open line on an accidental 911 call at LAT: 39.0831/LONG: -121.0103, dispatch heard a male telling another male to get lunch but not to mess up his diet.
2:26 p.m. – A welfare check was called in for a drunk male on the ground next to a green Subaru with hay on top of it was called in off of Penn Valley Drive/Pleasant Valley Road. Horse is also loose running around with a dog. Transferred to Cal Fire who refused to go.
4:50 p.m. – A vehicle cite/VIN/Tows/DUI stop was conducted at the Dog Bar Road bridge resulting in the arrest of an adult.
8:34 p.m. – Cal Fire is requesting a code 3 response for 2 unresponsive subjects who took the same controlled substance. One patient is there, the other transported to the hospital. A report was taken.
10:04 p.m. – A 911 caller transferred from CHP off of Hutto Road reported hearing a single gunshot from an unknown person in a dark full sized pickup who yelled “motherfur” and took off towards Chuck Yeager Road.
Nevada City Police Department
6:59 a.m. – Grand theft auto was reported off of Gold Flat Court when a white International flat bed truck with the words “Vital Garden Supply” on both doors, was taken overnight. A report was taken.
8:40 a.m. – A female described as wearing a sleeping bag was reportedly harassing customers along Church Street and refusing to leave.
2:31 p.m. – A unit was flagged down along Searls Avenue and Zion Street for a disturbance after two shirtless males were seen throwing each other into the street. An additional 911 call from Earl Jamison School reported a male came into their office with a head injury, stating that he was jumped by some of their students. An additional 911 call reported she lives along Nevada City Highway and reported 5 male juveniles were just in a fight in her yard and damaged her fence. She requested to press charges though the juveniles dispersed.
Grass Valley Police Department
6:13 a.m. – A 911 caller from the Tinloy Street bus station stated he just got off the bus and his bike is still on the bus. He used the bus station phone to call 911 and he was not able to be called back for info regarding how to contact Gold Country.
10:09 a.m. – A 911 caller on Catherine Lane reported she accidentally locked her 16 month old in her vehicle.
6:40 p.m. – A 911 caller reported seeing a transient injecting something in their arm outside The Union newspaper off of Sutton Way. Unknown if it was a male or a female.
7:10 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Olympia Park Road requested personal contact regarding her purse being stolen.
7:42 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Colfax Avenue reports a suspect with no shirt and a cigarette, is trying to break into the front door. The suspect was located by police, arrested, and booked into Wayne Brown Correction Facility.
