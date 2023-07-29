Thursday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:41 a.m. – An adult was arrested off of West Main Street and North Church Street after a male subject under the influence was in the middle of the street with a large traffic cone on his head. The subject was arrested on two Placer County warrants.
10:23 a.m. – A 911 caller reporting a white male in his 50s smoking meth out of a pipe while sitting on the ground along Brunswick Road near the Freeway ramp on the north bound side.
12:02 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported possible controlled substance was confiscated from a guest at the homeless shelter and was at the lobby for turn in.
2:37 p.m. – An adult was arrested at Grass Valley Police Department.
3:42 p.m. – A subject stop along Brunswick Road and Sutton Way resulted in the arrest of an adult.
4:23 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Castlemont Drive reported his neighbor was outside yelling at his children and they sprayed her with a hose. This was an ongoing issue. A report was taken.
5:05 p.m. – A reporting party off of Bennett Street and Ophir Street reported a shirtless male with a dog trying to punch vehicles as they drive by.
6:18 p.m. – A reporting party at Brunswick Road and Sutton Way advised there is a white male with a goatee, black shirt, black shorts with flames on them asking customers leaving the gas station if they “smoke white” and advised he was either trying to sell or buy narcotics.
7:42 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Rockwood Drive reported an ongoing issue with her neighbor who has been harassing her by speeding in the complex on a motor bike. Advised negative crime and to report issues to management.
8:46 p.m. – Grand theft auto was reported off of Kate Hayes Street after a motorcycle was taken. It was located at 3:13 a.m. and a be-on-the-lookout was cancelled.
Nevada City Police Department
2:57 a.m. – Police were flagged down off of Railroad Avenue near Sacramento Street by a hotel security guard reported a vehicle burglary. A report was taken.
6:40 a.m. – An area check was conducted as a follow up for a previous call off of Railroad Avenue, looking for an outstanding firearm.
7:28 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported off of Adams/Clay Street after a white male in all black and grey clothing was seen laying on the ground half on the sidewalk and half in the roadway.
12:47 p.m. – Threats were reported off of Factory Street after a reporting party said his landlord just came to his door and stated he and his cousin were going to come and break his legs and neck if he’s not out by Monday.
12:57 p.m. – A reporting party reported that someone was taking pictures of her walking into the store on Broad Street. The caller seemed paranoid and there may have been some mental health issues.
10:02 p.m. – A caller off of Gracie Road reported his ex wife has his dog and will not give it back. He then told the dispatcher to drink de-cafe, and lay off the caffeine before disconnecting.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
9:33 a.m. – A caller off of Wild Cherry Lane reported a bat now sleeping in a high window in her residence and has been there overnight. She stated Nor Cal Bats stated the bat needs to be tested. She handled the situation.
11:37 a.m. – A caller off of Purdon Road requested contact stating he’s heard that property was recovered and wants to find out if his chainsaw was also recovered.
11:38 a.m. – Officers were out with the Tahoe National Forest looking for an old transient camp off of Old Highway 89 and Hobart Mills Road.
12:20 p.m. – A caller off of McCourtney Road/Beyers Lane reported an oak tree down across the roadway.
1:08 p.m. – A reporting party off of Turtleback Hill reported a deer with its antlers stuck in a fence in her back yard. Upon call back, the party reported that another deer came along and they were able to help their friend get loose.
2:24 p.m. – A caller from Oscar Drive reported fraud after a number called her and was pretending to be her grandson and wanted to document the call with a report.
4:18 p.m. – A caller from Murchie Mine Road reported her neighbor was illegally cutting on the caller’s property using a chainsaw and woodchipper. The subject told a neighbor it was County Roads and requested a surveyor/county legal council clear the issue as the worker was not allowed on their property.
5:33 p.m. – A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported her ex is on the way to work with the elderly and tested positive for Covid.
5:55 p.m. – A reporting party at Emerald Pools reported a pack of climbing gear was stolen from the parking lot yesterday.
8:59 p.m. – An assault was reported at Nevada Union High School after a parent assaulted a 16 year old daughter was assaulted by a parent. The daughter does not need medical.
— Elias Funez