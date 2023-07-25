Friday
Nevada City Police Department
9:37 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported a sick or injured skunk in his backyard. The caller stated Fish & Wildlife referred him to a number no one answers.
12:07 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Uren Street reported a large semi carrying rocks and the rocks were spilling all over the roadway.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:53 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a truck with a water tank on it, pumping water from a fire hydrant. The caller thought they were growers.
10:58 a.m. – A caller from Curtis Lane reported someone keeps intentionally running over her “Drive Slow, Children At Play” sign. The caller witnessed it on her cameras. The caller advised this was the third time it had happened in a few days.
5:00 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported a vehicle intentionally passing people on curves and double yellows.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Trail reported his neighbor threatened to hit his vehicle with a snow blower. The caller advised he is afraid for his life due to his neighbors having heavy equipment.
Grass Valley Police Department
8:28 a.m. — A 911 caller off of Dorsey Drive reported a neighbor that’s been harassing and making threats towards the caller for “a long time” this morning. The caller captured the threats on her phone.
8:44 a.m. – A 911 caller at Condon Park reported a suspicious silver car parked at the skate park and is concerned as the suspect just sits and watches for hours.
9:02 a.m. – Grand theft auto was reported off of West Main Street near Winkie Way after a caller reported his vehicle was stolen sometime the previous night around 8:30 p.m.
10:36 a.m. – A caller off of Conaway Avenue near Clark Street reported ongoing issues with nails in the roadway causing flat tires and requested contact to see if this is a trend.
1:37 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a transient on the property behind an umbrella not wearing a shirt and possibly bathing.
Saturday
Nevada City Police Department
10:55 a.m. – A caller from Monroe Street reported he was chased out of his yard by a skunk. The caller didn’t require law enforcement, just wanted to advise of a skunk out during the day.
11:43 p.m. – A caller from the Banner Bridge reported harassment by law enforcement flying drones.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:21 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a herd of cattle on his property. The caller advised the cattle have been appearing the past three weeks and the owner of the cattle doesn’t properly contain them.
4:26 p.m – A caller from Boca Lake reported a male jumped off of a cliff and was being brought in by a boat and was unconscious.
6:20 p.m. – A caller from Belle Starr Road reported his real estate agent went to the property and advised there were squatters setting up an illegal marijuana grow. The caller was out of state and requested the squatters be removed from the property.
10:38 p.m. – A caller from Perimeter Road reported hearing a dozen gun shots and could hear yelling between multiple subjects and could see flashlights. Dispatch could hear the final gun shot over the phone.
Grass Valley Police Department
10:09 a.m. – A caller from W. McKnight Way reported a female using the bathroom in the parking lot of a store and is associated with an orange Fiat.
12:45 p.m. – A citation was issued off of Old Tunnel Road near Town Talk Road after four males and one female transient were seen next to the entrance of the property surrounded by garbage.
3:01 p.m. – A reporting party advised there is a white male looking through customers’ vehicle windows.
3:06 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported suspicious circumstances after observing a neighbor walking back and forth in front of her door with his pants down breaking bottles and exposing his buttocks. The reporting party believes he is under the influence of controlled substance.
Sunday
Nevada City Police Department
8:49 a.m. – A caller from Wyoming Road reported a skunk acting oddly in the area.
1:28 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported that he was just punched in the face. The caller knows the subject who hit him, but doesn’t know his name. The caller stated he went out of the business from heating up his soup and the subject was sitting in his spot and then got up and punched the caller.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:31 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported an ongoing issue with baby pigs in the area, and the caller had one trapped in his garage. The caller didn’t mind waiting until Monday to talk with Animal Control, but was wondering if there was a trap that could be provided so the piglet wasn’t loose in the garage.
1:02 p.m. - A caller from Highway 49 at Milhous Drive reported a vehicle emitting smoke that was obscuring the roadway with the amount of smoke. The caller said it smelled like the vehicle may catch fire.
2:17 p.m. – A caller from Lake Spaulding Campground reported campers trying to use counterfeit $20 bills.
10:42 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported hearing gunshots, sounding like they were coming from a homeless camp. The caller heard vehicles, loud music, and people then heard three gunshots followed by yelling.
Grass Valley Police Department
12:49 a.m. – An employee from W. Main Street reported a physical fight between two males in the back parking lot. No weapons were seen.
11:58 a.m. – A 911 caller under the South Auburn Street and Neal Street overpass reported a subject laying down on the ground who appears to be in bad shape.
1:59 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Partridge Road requested contact to report his Xbox account was just stolen from him virtually. Xbox username Big Scooney attempting to extort $200 for recovery of the account. The incident was documented.
3:49 p.m. – A reporting party advised that a couple that was evicted back in June are now inside the apartment, a male and a female.
4:43 p.m. – Vandalism was reported off of Empire Court regarding ongoing vandalism of a Pride Flag. A report was taken.
8:05 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a female on a motorcycle heading into Grass Valley pulling a Husky on a leash while driving down McCourtney Road dragging the dog behind her. They were unable to be located.
10:01 p.m. – A 911 caller off of South Church Street reported a suspicious circumstance after a male came to the caller’s door asking for rolling papers and proceeded to go through items on the side of the house and then took off towards St. Patrick’s Church.
—Jennifer Nobles/Elias Funez