Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:43 a.m. – A caller from Valley View Drive reported their tires were slashed and their front window was broken.
11:12 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue requested assistance regarding fuel theft. The caller requested extra patrols of the area at night.
1:26 p.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported a drinking fountain was stuck blasting water at full blast.
3:49 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported several vehicles blocking the roadway. The caller advised the vehicles are never moved and currently they were blocking the road.
7:14 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male refusing to leave the store. The subject pushed and stole from a customer. Per the caller, the subject took a customer’s shopping cart and was screaming and causing a disturbance. At the time of the call the subject was in the parking lot after being asked to leave three times.
11:08 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a backpack was left in a parking spot. The caller wanted the backpack checked to ensure that there were no explosives in it, as earlier in the day a subject had gone into the business and threatened to blow the place up. The owner of the backpack showed up and retrieved it.
Nevada City Police Department
3:20 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject sitting in the middle of the sidewalk lighting things on fire.
10:16 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a man was just punched in the face by a woman and the man was bleeding from the eye.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:36 a.m. – A caller from Brooks Road called in and was angry and almost unintelligible, stating something about someone leaving for three weeks.
7:40 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a sheet of ice on the roadway.
11:48 a.m. – A caller from Riata Way reported the theft of a catalytic converter from his motorhome.
2:23 p.m. – A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported she had a horse in her yard grazing, and someone drove up and opened the gate, letting the horse out and closed the gate after it.
4:49 p.m. – A caller from Fair Oaks Drive reported she received information that sheriff deputies have been at her residence twice with guns drawn, surrounding the residence.
6:23 p.m. – A caller from Tree Top Circle reported it looked like someone was standing near the address holding a rifle. The caller was in a vehicle and was afraid to pass the subject. The caller said he didn’t recognize the subject as a neighbor, and that the subject was facing a residence with an open garage door. An additional caller reported the same.
7:54 p.m. – A open line call heard someone say “Oh my gosh” then disconnected. On call back, it was determined the phone heard the TV set tell Siri to call 911.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
11:25 a.m. – A caller from Linden Avenue reported an injured cat in her yard.
3:38 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a pickup parked in front of a No Parking sign and partially blocking the roadway.
5:27 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a box full of white powder in the dumpster. The caller was concerned it was fentanyl.
6:25 p.m. – A caller from Gates Place reported someone dove under the wheel of several vehicles and did something to them. The caller was rambling and not able to explain what was done but now their vehicles wasn’t running correctly. Though the caller admitted he was out of gas, stated many things that did not add up.
Nevada City Police Department
10:37 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male yelling at cars in the roadway.
5:33 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported there were people in the shanty house on the corner. Law enforcement advised the caller no one should be there and to call if she sees anyone.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:25 a.m. – A caller from Woodside Lane was out of breath and reporting someone was in his home. The caller advised he had been gone for a few weeks and is home and can hear someone inside. The caller disconnected after providing a different address that what was showing on dispatch’s incoming call screen.
9:51 a.m. – A caller from Driftwood Court requested a wellness check on an associate he hadn’t heard from in over two weeks. Contact was made with the pet sitter who stated the homeowners were okay and out of the country on vacation.
1:35 p.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road asked for the number for Donner Ski Ranch because the bindings on her rental skis were not working and she wanted them to pick her up.
1:36 p.m. – A caller from Cattle Drive reported an RV “like one you would cook meth in” and a vehicle with a subject camping and items all around it. The caller requested it be moved along.
4:22 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported she found what she believed to be human bones. The caller is a nurse and was fairly certain they were human.
6:28 p.m. – A caller from Fuller Lake reported her car was broken into when they were out snowshoeing. Everything was removed from the car, including her wallet and charges to her credit cards were made in Roseville. The thief gained entry through a smashed rear window.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from Bonanza Way reported that a vehicle just parked at the end of the road where it turns to dirt and she could see several flashlights up there.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:23 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject that was a Door Dash customer started screaming and yelling at the menu board over a discrepancy between the online and in-person menus. The subject was screaming at the manager and when the caller went close to the drive-thru window the subject grabbed it and slammed it on the callers hand, cutting it.
1:47 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported there were puppies being given away in front of a business. The caller stated it is illegal to give away animals in front of a business. The caller was concerned because several transients were taking puppies.
5:53 p.m. – An off-duty CHP officer reported a wrong way driver on Highway 20/49 at Dorsey Drive.
6:01 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street said she was on a walk when she heard a guy yelling at an employee of a business. The caller had no further information.
Nevada City Police Department
7:50 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported four transients sleeping in the post office lobby, preventing people from getting their mail.
2:01 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a vehicle driving erratically and the license plate was hanging from the rear windshield with a wire.
6:58 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject exposing himself to the public.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:59 a.m. – A caller from Eaglepine Place reported a disturbing of the peace. She thought she heard cement mixers. The caller believed from testimony to her that they are making hash.
12:11 p.m. – A caller from Indian Springs Ranch Road reported a pot belly pig on his property. The caller didn’t have pasture to hold the pig.
1:28 p.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported a subject was cutting wood down illegally and the caller confronted him and took a picture, then stated the subject went after him with a chainsaw.
2:40 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento reported his friend was scratched by a cat and was bleeding uncontrollably. The call was transferred to Sacramento Police.
3:30 p.m. – A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported she heard someone fire a gun shot from somewhere inside the mobile home park. Only one shot was heard.
5:44 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Auburn Road reported a male sitting or lying on the white line, causing a traffic hazard.
