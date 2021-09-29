Nevada County police blotter: Workers find AR-15 in bushes near home

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

9:47 a.m. — A caller near a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a man had shoplifted from the store.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported that a man was behaving belligerently, apparently hitting cars with a stick in front of the store after being reprimanded for stealing a sandwich. Police officers issued a warning to the suspect.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported that an unknown individual had been following her in his vehicle for an extended amount of time.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported seeing a woman with dementia wandering down the roadway. The caller said that the woman appeared to be confused and in need of assistance, and a report was taken of the incident.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from a coffee shop on Combie Road, near Higgins Road, reported a man who was standing near the shop’s drive-thru order box, making customers feel uncomfortable. Sheriff’s deputies responded and issued a warning to the suspect.





9:17 a.m. — A man was arrested near a residence on Valkenburg Lane for violating the terms of a restraining order. A caller had told the Sheriff’s Office that they saw the suspect driving toward a residence inhabited by an individual who had previously filed a restraining order against the suspect.

10:10 a.m. — A group of workers at a residence on McCourtney Road, near Lime Kiln Road, reported that they had found an AR-15 in some bushes near a residence. It was not clear who the firearm belonged to, and a police report was taken of the incident.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Rough and Ready Highway reported that someone had sent her death threats over text.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Iola Way, near Sharon Way, reported an ongoing issue with a man trespassing on her property. The caller claimed that she could currently see the man trespassing through a video camera surveillance feed at her home.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Mesa Drive reported getting into an altercation with an individual who was apparently trying to steal firewood from the caller’s property.

— Stephen Wyer