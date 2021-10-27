Nevada County police blotter: Worker delivering meal finds naked customer

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:21 a.m. — A caller at Penn Valley Drive and Ladino Avenue reported a woman in a black vehicle occupying a parking space in a gas station nodding off. The caller believed she had been using narcotics. Caller said woman had previously been ordered to vacate the area.

10:35 a.m. — A caller at Crescenzi Place and Highway 20 reported two men stealing cannabis. The caller said one subject was in a Lexus and was seen carrying a knife on his belt. The second subject was inside an old red-and-white RV. The subjects rolled up the cannabis, put it on a tarp and then put it in the trunk of the Lexus. The caller knew they were not the owners. The caller followed the subjects headed to Highway 20.

11:11 a.m. — A caller at Quail Creek Road and Cortez Court reported the theft of money by her grandmother the previous evening. The caller said the grandmother has history of methadone abuse and dangerous acts.

11:29 a.m. — A caller at Durden Court reported her employee delivered a meal to a client, who was found naked on the floor and would not say anything to the employee. She was not sure what was occurring. The caller requested a welfare check.





12:57 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile was in a fight with his grandfather in front of a school. Per caller, they were seen leaving the school in a gray pickup. Juvenile had no weapons and was seen possibly entering a West Main Street address. The principal was talking to the grandfather.

4:46 p.m. — A caller at Robin Avenue and Squirrel Creek Drive reported his landlord arriving earlier at the property and damaging his vehicle, but did not request charges at this time. There was an ongoing family dispute over property and eviction. Caller requested documentation for court purposes, and was advised of reporting process for the future.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:20 a.m. — A caller at Nimrod Street and Park Avenue reported a subject sleeping in a Toyota minivan with Oregon plates that had been there for five or six days.

10:15 a.m. — A caller reported an unauthorized taking of a trailer at Mine Rock Road and Searls Avenue. Caller stated he left the trailer at a friend’s house, believes it to be stolen, and requested a callback.

The Grass Valley Police Department has not updated its logs since Oct. 19.

— William Roller