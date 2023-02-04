Grass Valley Police Department
7:43 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a female kicking down mailboxes.
10:07 a.m. – A caller from Celesta Drive reported seeing a fox off the roadway that appeared to be dry heaving and looked ill.
12:24 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a pickup just almost went head on with him when they went over the median then drove into a car washing stall. The caller thought the two males in the vehicle appeared to be intoxicated.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a female subject ran up to her and tried to take her phone and was running around the parking lot screaming.
2:50 p.m. – A caller from Linden Avenue reported that she just found a silver scooter in her backyard. She believed it may have been stolen and dumped there.
3:37 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a subject in a vehicle threw a firecracker out the window.
4:18 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a female with a tinfoil hat on her head yelling at customers. The caller was reporting a rage incident that had just occurred. The caller stated the female was sitting on the sidewalk and ran into the street and hit the caller’s vehicle, hitting the mirror and screaming at him.
4:43 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported that someone kicked out the front window and broke it.
5:34 p.m. – A caller from Marshall Street reported a female was out of her vehicle and kicking the car. The caller believed the female to be intoxicated. The subject was brake checking him on the freeway and he followed her to the location.
5:34 p.m. – A caller from Marshall Street reported she was almost driven off the road by a subject in another vehicle and now the caller had the subject blocked in. On follow up, the caller no longer had the subject blocked in. When asked her name the caller advised, “I’m driving and on the phone and can’t do that” and would not answer any further questions.
5:46 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported that an employee had a large knife in the cash drawer. The caller noticed it when the drawer was counted. The employee who had the knife had been given a performance review earlier in the day and no verbal threats were made but the caller was unsure if the employee brought the knife in before or after that.
6:14 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street reported two guests—a male and female—were so intoxicated that the male was down on the ground and unable to get up.
8:00 p.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported a male parked in front of the building for over an hour with the engine running and lights on. The male inside appeared to be nodding off.
Nevada City Police Department
11:27 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported they were a property manager and one of the properties had a skunk under the porch.
1:30 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a female subject wearing a flannel shirt, backpack, and foil in her ears was disturbing passersby and acting very strangely.
1:38 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City reported that his sister was last known to be a transient in the area. He hadn’t received a text from her since Thanksgiving and he usually hears from her once a month. The caller got all the information he needed, just wanted to pass a message along to his sister. There was no known risk. The caller said he would call back if he needed to file a missing person report. He thought maybe his sister had moved on from this area.
4:19 p.m. – A caller from Main Street reported that his vehicle was parked in the church parking lot. He as unsure if it was towed but thought someone had a duplicate to his key.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:23 a.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road reported her husband had been drinking half a gallon of vodka every day since Sunday. The wife was concerned about multiple health issues and requested paramedics check on him. The subject refused medical attention and returned home.
10:25 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a male subject slumped over the wheel in his vehicle. Contact was made with the subject who showed no signs of intoxication.
2:06 p.m. – A caller from Indian Flat Road reported four small pygmy goats were loose.
4:59 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported their landlord isn’t following proper steps to handle a mold issue. The caller felt they were being pushed around.
5:56 p.m. – A caller from Wildwood West requested assistance regarding his neighbor’s poisoning hia animals. The caller stated that the neighbor planted oleander along the fence line.
8:16 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a dead buck in the roadway.
9:59 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a female hit him across the face as he was driving. The caller wanted to press charges. When asked for the female’s name the caller hung up. Before disconnect the female could be heard asking why the caller was doing this and that she would lose her job.
10:39 p.m. – A caller from Hawke Lane reported a burglary that occurred sometime between November and now. Among the items taken were thousands of dollars, jewelry, and a life insurance policy.
—Jennifer Nobles