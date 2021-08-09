Nevada County police blotter: Woman walking into traffic almost hit

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

5:36 a.m. — A caller reported three people outside his residence on Iola Way, near Sharon Way, who were trespassing. The caller believed one of them was his ex-fiance, who he said has been stalking him the last two to three years. He is concerned as she started using methamphetamine. Caller said he is armed with a shotgun and a stun gun. Deputies advised him to secure weapons, but the caller said he was keeping a bulletproof vest on. The caller later reported four or five people. The caller was yelling and his ex was texting him, though deputies advised he go inside and secure the doors. Caller reported the subject left.

11:20 a.m. — A caller on Gary Way, near Francis and Alta Sierra Drive, requested a standby to retrieve items from her mother’s house. Caller pushed her mother down on the ground and said she doesn’t think she can be civil if she goes back by herself.

12:32 p.m. — Cal Fire requested a deputy on Rough and Ready Highway for a woman wearing a floral shirt with red shorts, walking in and out of traffic and almost getting hit multiple times.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Gai and McCourtney roads reported vandalism. A subject at the caller’s house broke a rear view mirror and kicked in the front door of a white Ford pickup in the caller’s driveway. There was no desire to file charges at the time.





7:20 p.m. — A caller reported his motorcycle , a 2010 Enduro Off-road, was stolen within the last 10 minutes from his open garage on Brewer Road.

Saturday

2:11 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a heavy-set man, with tattoos and no shirt, at Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway, walking along the side of the road, seemingly in distress. A street sign at the scene was vandalized and cut down, left lying on the ground. The subject was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, vandalism, possession of controlled substances and having an out-of-county warrant.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from John Board Road, near Chisum Trail, reported part of his fence was torn down on Saturday and requested a deputy call. There was no suspect information, but he stated he did not believe it was a neighbor. The caller requested extra patrols of the area.

10:11 p.m. – A caller from Woodhaven Place, near Woodhaven Road, reporting a disturbance of the peace by two males, one bleeding from the face, and requested medical attention. There was no evidence of weapons, though both had been drinking. The caller stated there was an injured female as well. A female could be heard screaming over the open line. The subject was then heard screaming, “I will kill you,” and then, “I will end you.” Parties were separated. Mutual combat, negative charges desired.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:36 a.m. — A caller at South Pine Street, near Cabin and Spring streets, reported neighbors yelling at one another. The caller did not know if the altercation became physical between the two males.

1:18 p.m. — A caller reported from Railroad Avenue, at Sacramento Street and Woods Court, a suspicious white female in red shorts and a white shirt with blonde hair in a bun. The woman told a bank employee, “I am going to be back and you are going to die.” The caller phoned back and reported she took a bus toward Grass Valley.

Saturday

8:21 a.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street at Pioneer Park reported transients sleeping in the pavilion. The caller requested that subjects be moved along.

11:39 a.m. — A caller reported a white Toyota pickup with a camper at High and Nevada streets. The caller reported they didn’t know if it had been abandoned or there were subjects camping inside.

4 p.m. — A transient camp near Searls Avenue was cleared by contact.

— William Roller